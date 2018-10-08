ATLANTA — Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumors of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.
Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.
WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.
Police say there's no evidence any shots were fired.
Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Vigil, counseling after crash that killed 20
The Latest on a crash in upstate New York that killed two pedestrians and 18 occupants of a limousine (all times local):
National
Stricter US screening splits anguished refugee families
Death threats drove Hadi Mohammed out of Iraq and to a small apartment in Nebraska, where he and his two young sons managed to settle as refugees. But the danger hasn't been enough to allow his wife to join them.
Home & Garden
Facebook wants people to invite its cameras into their homes
Facebook is launching the first electronic device to bear its brand, a screen and camera-equipped gadget intended to make video calls easier and more intuitive.
National
Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle
A tropical storm off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has rapidly strengthened and could become a dangerous hurricane before an expected midweek strike on the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle, forecasters said Monday.
National
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
Former first daughter Barbara Bush has gotten married.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.