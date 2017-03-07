Gallery: Downed trees are among the damage from a likely tornado Tuesday night in Orrock Township, near Zimmerman, Minnesota.

Gallery: The side of a house in Orrock township, near Zimmerman, Minn., was sheared off by an apparent tornado Monday night.

Strong winds and thunderstorms roared across southern and central Minnesota Monday and possibly spawned the earliest tornadoes ever recorded in Minnesota. Twisters were believed to have touched down near Zimmerman and in Clarks Grove.

Roads in and out of Clarks Grove were blocked off overnight but reopened Tuesday morning for those who live and work in the city as officials assessed the damage from the severe weather that uprooted trees and damaged buildings in the southern Minnesota community about 15 miles north of Albert Lea.

Images posted on social media show heavy damage to the city's fire department, and a grain elevator at a fertilizer plant was left in a twisted heap.

"There is significant damage on Main Street," said Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The good news, he said is "there were no injuries."

City officials pleaded for sightseers to stay away from the city. "If you don't live or work in Clarks Grove, come in cleanup mode only at the invitation of family or friends," the sheriff said.

The same storm that hit Clarks Grove around 5:45 p.m. also hit nearby Geneva. Freitag said homes there sustained minor damage and trees were down.

To the northwest of the Twin Cities, a second tornado is believed to have touched down around 6:15 p.m. near Zimmerman in Sherburne County, felling large oak trees and knocking down power lines. Part of a house was sheared off, and some roof damage also was reported.

National Weather Service officials will be in both communities Tuesday to determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes. If confirmed that a tornado touched down in either city, it would be the earliest a twister has ever been reported in the state.

"It mostly likely was [a tornado], but we want to be certain by taking a look at the damage," National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Krause said. "We don't know for sure with a 100 percent certainty."

Until Monday, the earliest tornado ever reported in Minnesota occurred on March 18, 1968 in Truman.

Along with high winds, storms also brought hail. In central and southern Minnesota, there were sightings of hail an inch and more in diameter.

Winds gusted over 40 and 50 miles per hour across much of the state. A gust of 62 miles per hour was reported in Pierz, in central Minnesota, the weather service said.

Minnesota was just one of several Midwestern states dealing with severe weather Monday. Tornadoes caused major damage across parts of Iowa and Missouri, the weather service said.

Just hours after the mercury topped 60 degrees in the Twin Cities, a cold front brought flurries to the Twin Cities overnight as temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s. Tuesday isn't likely to bring more severe weather, but winds will remain high, the weather service said.

A wind advisory was posted until midnight Tuesday as winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour were expected throughout the day. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible, with the strongest winds expected during the afternoon.

"Unsecured, lighter objects will be blown around," the weather service said. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult."

Behind the system, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday and into the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, more typical for early March. There is a chance of rain or snow Friday through Monday, the weather service said.