Apes … well, ape. Two gorillas at Virunga National Park in Congo have taken the internet by storm with their amusing illustration of this, posing — on two feet — with park rangers.

The rangers posted a selfie on Facebook showing two orphaned female gorillas, Ndakazi and Ndeze, standing tall beside them in the Senkwekwe Center for orphaned mountain gorillas. A park official said the gorillas appeared to be imitating their caregivers, who had raised them. “Another day at the office,” the caption read.

Innocent Mburanumwe, deputy director of Virunga National Park, said that, in the picture, the apes look like humans, “like soldiers saluting a flag.” He said primates do not usually stand up but, “when they are very curious, they have to stand up and see what they have to see.”

Virunga National Park confirmed that the photo is real, saying, “Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either — most primates are comfortable walking upright for short bursts of time.”

Ndakazi and Ndeze were taken to the gorilla orphanage in 2007 after their mothers were killed by poachers, Mburanumwe said.

Frans de Waal, a primatologist and psychology professor at Emory University, said the reason gorillas imitate human behavior is “not because they think it is fun” but because “they identify with those who take care of them.” … Imitation is often driven by attachment.”