Nearly 12,000 years ago, a sudden burst of methane surged from the bottom of the Arctic Ocean, leaving an array of gigantic craters in its wake. And a slow trickle of gas continues to leak to this day.

The findings, described in a paper published last week in the journal Science, are the latest of recent discoveries pointing to Arctic methane explosions in the ancient past. And the findings have inspired debate among scientists about whether such an event could happen again and how it could affect the climate.

“The authors show exciting new evidence that this methane can be trapped in the sediment and released in large bursts, with a much greater potential of reaching the atmosphere,” said Stephen Grasby, a research scientist with Natural Resources Canada who was not involved with the new research.

This matters because methane is a potent greenhouse gas. So the discovery of any new methane sources or leaks is of interest to climate scientists.

But the climate implications of underwater methane leaks are murkier. First, these leaks or “seeps” are by no means rare. There are hundreds of known seeps throughout the ocean floor. They’re the result of a natural process, in which methane forms as organic matter decomposes at the bottom of the sea and gradually bubbles back up.

Scientists generally believe that the methane leaking from these seeps never makes it to the ocean surface, instead dissolves in the water on its way up. But some suggest that an explosion, of the type described in the paper, could produce enough force to send some gas straight up to the surface and into the atmosphere, with potentially climate-warming consequences.

The new paper describes one such event that occurred about 12,000 years ago in what is now the Barents Sea, stretching between Norway and Russia. There, on the ocean floor, stands a collection of more than 100 craters, some as much as 3,000 feet wide and nearly 100 feet deep. The researchers believe they were formed by sudden rushes of methane from the seafloor.

Methane, although commonly observed in gas form, can sometimes become trapped at the ocean bottom in deep or cold regions, freezing into a solid known as a methane hydrate. It can remain trapped this way indefinitely until something destabilizes it.

The area where the craters are located was once covered by glaciers, which placed enormous pressure on the land beneath them, helping to form the methane hydrates and keep them stable. But about 15,000 years ago, the ice sheet began to retreat, gradually releasing some of that pressure. As this happened, the space in the ground where conditions were right for the hydrates to remain stable grew thinner and thinner.

At the same time, temperatures were increasing. And as the ice continued to retreat and the enormous pressure was relieved, Earth’s crust began to bounce back into shape. These factors further contributed to the compression of the hydrates in the Arctic sediment and began to cause mounds to rise up at the bottom of the newly formed sea. Finally, the pressure became too much, the gas burst forth, and the mounds collapsed into the craters we observe today.

“I think it was probably like a lot of champagne bottles being opened at different times,” said Karin Andreassen, the paper’s lead author and a professor at the Arctic University of Norway.