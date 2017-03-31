Use caution and turn on your headlights. That's the message from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to westbound I-94 drivers heading through the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
The lights illuminating the tube on the westbound lanes are out. While dark, the freeway is open, MnDOT said.
Crews are working to restore the power. It's not immediately clear what led to the outage, which began at 2:16 a.m., a MnDOT spokesman said.
Over the past few nights, crews have been working in the tunnel to remove concrete curbs ahead of a larger project that will eventually shift all traffic to one side of the tunnel this summer.
Lights are out in Lowry Hill Tunnel, but I-94 is still open
