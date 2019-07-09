ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal aviation officials say a Southwest Airlines passenger flight from Baltimore was struck by lightning during its journey to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Southwest and Federal Aviation Administration officials told news outlets Flight 2133 was diverted and landed safely in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The airline said the diversion was made out of an abundance of caution.
The plane was removed from service pending inspection and passengers were put on a different plane. There were no reports of injuries among the 168 passengers and six crew members.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
State extends decision date on biogas plant's permits
State regulators have extended a decision date on whether a troubled northeast Nebraska biogas plant gets to keep its state environmental permits.
Home & Garden
Today's assignment for classroom design: flexibility
Desks lined up in precise rows with teacher firmly planted at the front: That was the standard classroom format for much of the last century.But…
Business
Piper Jaffray buys Sandler O'Neill, banking deal specialist, for $485 million
The deal unites two small but well-regarded investment banking firms, further narrows Piper's focus on M&A advising.
Business
Lightning strikes Southwest flight from Baltimore
Federal aviation officials say a Southwest Airlines passenger flight from Baltimore was struck by lightning during its journey to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Nation
AP-NORC Poll: Many feeling vulnerable despite economic gains
Americans are generally satisfied with their personal finances, but many lack confidence in their ability to afford retirement, an emergency expense or even their daily living costs.