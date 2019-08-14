'Lightning Rod 2019'

After a weeklong intensive workshop, interdisciplinary artists working at the crossroads of dance, theater and music will showcase the fruits of their experimentation. "Lightning Rod," co-produced by performance artists Kat Purcell, Marcela Michelle and Yoni Tamang, began in 2017 as a program of the now-defunct Patrick's Cabaret. It lives on, offering space for finding new ways of performing and being in community, especially for queer and trans artists. All week, participants in workshops devise work, take risks and experiment, with two performances at the end that answer the question: "What needs to be said this week?" (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Pillsbury House & Theater, 3501 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $10-$20, brownpapertickets.com)

SHEILA REGAN