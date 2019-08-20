JAKARTA, Indonesia — Authorities say lightning struck a livestock cage in western Indonesia, killing a shepherd and 19 water buffaloes.
Local police chief Sukamat said Tuesday that Sintor Habeyahan had been lighting a bonfire to repel mosquitoes in the cage in North Sumatra province's Tapanuli Tengah district when lightning struck him and his buffaloes late Monday.
Sukamat, who uses a single name, said the man and 19 buffaloes were killed. Two other animals received minor injuries.
Grieving relatives buried the shepherd on Tuesday near a mass grave for his buffaloes.
