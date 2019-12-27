Guests dressed in their stepping-out best attended the 2019 Light Up the Night gala to benefit Hennepin Healthcare. Held at the historic Armory in Minneapolis, the sold-out event featured silent and live auctions, a speakeasy, a sit-down dinner and program and disco-themed dancing. Funds raised will help establish the Kitchen Table, a learning center and kitchen located in Hennepin Healthcare's Redleaf Center for Family Healing. The center is expected to open in 2020.
