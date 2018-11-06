MINNEAPOLIS — The seemingly unending campaign pitches and barrage of political advertising all comes down to the voters on this Election Day.

Polls open across Minnesota at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It's too soon to tell what impact the overcast skies, light rain and snow showers will have on voter turnout.

Election officials are expecting presidential-level turnout after the August primary drew the highest primary turnout since 1994.

Hundreds of thousands of voters have already marked their ballots. Election officials say nearly 540,000 Minnesotans have cast early votes since September when the window opened. That nearly matches the early general election turnout in 2016.