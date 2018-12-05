Light-rail service between Fort Snelling and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport resumed shortly before 11 a.m. after being disrupted earlier Wednesday when a man fleeing police ran into a tunnel near Terminal 1.

Blue Line service was suspended for about an hour and buses transported passengers between Fort Snelling and the airport stops until the scene cleared, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Events began around 9:15 a.m. when a man driving a stolen vehicle entered a parking ramp at Terminal 1. Officers found the vehicle and the suspect who took off on foot. The man entered a loading dock at Terminal 1 and made his way into Concourse C, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, then ran through the airport terminal to the light-rail platform at Terminal 1 and entered the tunnel, Hogan said.

Authorities just before 10 a.m. notified Metro Transit to discontinue train service in the tunnel.

Officers from Bloomington, Metro Transit, the airport and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office searched for the suspect. He was arrested about 10:15 a.m. near the entrance to Terminal 2, Hogan said.

Charges against the suspect are pending, Hogan said, and airport operations were unaffected during the incident.