Light At The End of a Very Snowy Tunnel

Snowiest February and 4th Snowiest Month on Record!!

According to the National Weather Service (thru February 27th) 39.0" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which not only crushes the previous snowiest February on record of 26.5" set in 1962, but it is now the 4th snowiest MONTH in recorded history at MSP! What is impressive is that we were able to achieve this in the first 27 days of the month!

___________________________________________________________________________ Minneapolis February Snowfall By Day Here's the daily snowfall data for Minneapolis during the month of February (minus the 27th & 28th). Interestingly, 13 days this month had measureable snowfall (0.1" or more) and there were 3 days this month with daily snowfall records (7th, 10th and 12th).

________________________________________________________________________________ Snow Depth Take a look at the snow depth report from Sunday of last weekend. Note that most locations have more than a foot of snow on the ground. There are even a few locations across central and northeastern Minnesota that have more than 2ft of snow on the ground. ____________________________________________________________________________ "2019 Spring Flood Outlook -- NWS Twin Cities (Feb 27)" Initial spring flood outlook for the Minnesota, Upper Mississippi, and western Wisconsin river basins. Bottom line -- The flood potential is elevated due to the heavy snowpack over the region; extent of flooding will be determined by weather conditions later in March into April. Craig Schmidt, Senior Service Hydrologist

National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN See more from the NWS HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________ More Snow Friday We're not quite done with the snow chances just yet this week. In fact, there's another light snow chance that looks to scoot across the southern half of the state with more light accumulations. However, Friday is also the first day of March, so our snow February will have ended by then. ___________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Potential "Another snow system moves into the area on Friday, with a widespread few inches of snow currently expected throughout south-central MN. Expect cold temperatures behind this system for the weekend, with single digit highs on Sunday and Monday. An important note, winds are NOT expected to be strong with this system."

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Thursday

High temps on Thursday will only warm into the teens to near 20F across the state, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for last day February. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +34F.

____________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook

Here is the temperature outlook as we head into the first 14 days of March. Note that temps will warm into the 20s for the end of the week (still below our average high of +34F), but It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.

__________________________________________________________________________

Winter Severity Index

Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:

"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."

Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:

"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."

See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

Visible Satellite Image of Lake Superior Here was the visible satellite image of Lake Superior on Wednesday afternoon, which showed quite a bit of ice coverage across the lake. Some of the "white" you see is cloud cover, but a majority is ice! Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 76% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 26th) was sitting at nearly 62% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

___________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Wednesday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Western Canada. However, warmer than average temps were found across the southern US and especially in the Southeast.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head into the last couple of days of February and into early March. Note the next blob of colder air that looks to move into the Lower 48 as we approach the weekend. ____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Oh the humanity... According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from March 7th - 13th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the country once again. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _______________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



_______________________________________________________________________

Major Flooding Occurring In Northern And Central California Due To Heavy Rain Since Monday

Praedictix Briefing : Wednesday, February 27 th , 2019

Heavy rain has impacted parts of northern California over the past few days due to an atmosphere river event, leading to rivers rising across the region.

Numerous evacuations were issued Tuesday along the Russian River, with 4,000 evacuated from the Guerneville area. The Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said earlier today on Facebook that, "Guerneville is officially an island. Due to flooding all roads leading to the community are impassable. You will not be able to get into or out of town without a boat today."

The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to reach 46 feet Thursday morning, the highest the river has been in over 20 years at that location. The good news is that the river is not expected to remain high for a long period of time, dropping back below flood stage Friday morning. Past 48 Hour Rainfall. As heavy rain has impacted northern and central California over the past couple days due to an atmospheric river event, rainfall totals have quickly added up to over a foot in some locations. The top 48 hour rainfall total as of earlier this morning was 20.48” at Verado. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa, CA, has picked up 7.71" of rain in the past 48 hours and Vacaville received 6.42" of rain. This heavy rain has led to numerous reports of flooding and mudslides across the region. Rivers In Flood Stage. Numerous rivers and creeks have quickly risen across parts of northern and central California due to this prolonged period of moderate to heavy rain. Some of the major rivers that have reached flood stage include the Napa and Russian Rivers. River Forecast For The Russian River At Guerneville. The Russian River at Guerneville will continue to rise today, reaching a peak of around 46 feet by 4 AM Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, when the river reaches 46 feet at Guerneville, there is, “Disastrous flooding. In Guerneville much of downtown floods. The Guerneville post office begins to flood. In Rio Nido, River Road floods.” The last time this river reached at least 46 feet was back on January 10th, 1995, when the river peaked at 48 feet. The Russian River is expected to drop back below flood stage Friday morning. River Forecast For The Napa River At Napa. The Napa River at Napa has just about reached its peak height during the morning hours Wednesday, reaching 26.42 feet around 9:30 AM. This puts the Napa River in Moderate Flood stage. The Napa River is expected to quickly drop later today, and the river is expected to be back below flood stage around Midnight tonight. Flood Concerns Continue. Even though the heavy rain has mainly come to an end across the region, several Flood Watches remain in effect across parts of northern and western California through the rest of the day with additional showers possible. However, river flood concerns will continue into at least Thursday as water runoff continues to funnel into local rivers. Additional Rain Expected. An additional quarter to a half an inch of rain (with localized 1” rainfall amounts) is expected through the rest of Wednesday across parts of northern and central California before a break in the rain arrives tonight into Thursday. More rain will be possible across the region late Friday into the weekend. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

______________________________________________________________________________ Light At The End of a Very Snowy Tunnel

By Paul Douglas

"As the days lengthen the cold doth strengthen" the old proverb goes. Yes it doth. Average temperatures begin to rise in late January, but that's climate, not weather, which is lumpy and chaotic. A higher sun angle makes subzero temperatures more unlikely as we sail into March. A few nights of negative fun are likely early next week, but I see a fairly big shift in the pattern by the second week of March, as polar air finally lifts north and a Pacific flow dominates. Not only is this month the snowiest February on record (by a country mile),at 38.9 inches it's the 4th snowiest month observed since 1872 in the Twin Cities. We got our snowy boasting rights back. A quiet Thursday gives way to another burst of snow during the PM hours Friday; maybe 2-3 inches of snow to welcome the merry month of March. A couple of subzero nights early next week give way to 20s later next week and 30s the second week of March. My hunch: Pacific air will tug the mercury into the 40s by late March. Spring is coming, and after February's snow-blitz not a moment too soon.

_____________________________________________