Light At The End of a Very Snowy Tunnel

Snowiest February and 4th Snowiest Month on Record!!
Snow Depth
"2019 Spring Flood Outlook -- NWS Twin Cities (Feb 27)"
Initial spring flood outlook for the Minnesota, Upper Mississippi, and western Wisconsin river basins. Bottom line -- The flood potential is elevated due to the heavy snowpack over the region; extent of flooding will be determined by weather conditions later in March into April.
Craig Schmidt, Senior Service Hydrologist
National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN
______________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook Thursday
High temps on Thursday will only warm into the teens to near 20F across the state, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for last day February. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +34F.
Temperature Outlook
Here is the temperature outlook as we head into the first 14 days of March. Note that temps will warm into the 20s for the end of the week (still below our average high of +34F), but It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.
Winter Severity Index
Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:
"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."
Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:
"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."
See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 76% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 26th) was sitting at nearly 62% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Wednesday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Upper Midwest and Western Canada. However, warmer than average temps were found across the southern US and especially in the Southeast.
Ice Safety Reminder
_______________________________________________________________________
- Heavy rain has impacted parts of northern California over the past few days due to an atmosphere river event, leading to rivers rising across the region.
- Numerous evacuations were issued Tuesday along the Russian River, with 4,000 evacuated from the Guerneville area. The Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said earlier today on Facebook that, "Guerneville is officially an island. Due to flooding all roads leading to the community are impassable. You will not be able to get into or out of town without a boat today."
- The Russian River at Guerneville is expected to reach 46 feet Thursday morning, the highest the river has been in over 20 years at that location. The good news is that the river is not expected to remain high for a long period of time, dropping back below flood stage Friday morning.
Past 48 Hour Rainfall. As heavy rain has impacted northern and central California over the past couple days due to an atmospheric river event, rainfall totals have quickly added up to over a foot in some locations. The top 48 hour rainfall total as of earlier this morning was 20.48” at Verado. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa, CA, has picked up 7.71" of rain in the past 48 hours and Vacaville received 6.42" of rain. This heavy rain has led to numerous reports of flooding and mudslides across the region.
Rivers In Flood Stage. Numerous rivers and creeks have quickly risen across parts of northern and central California due to this prolonged period of moderate to heavy rain. Some of the major rivers that have reached flood stage include the Napa and Russian Rivers.
River Forecast For The Russian River At Guerneville. The Russian River at Guerneville will continue to rise today, reaching a peak of around 46 feet by 4 AM Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, when the river reaches 46 feet at Guerneville, there is, “Disastrous flooding. In Guerneville much of downtown floods. The Guerneville post office begins to flood. In Rio Nido, River Road floods.” The last time this river reached at least 46 feet was back on January 10th, 1995, when the river peaked at 48 feet. The Russian River is expected to drop back below flood stage Friday morning.
River Forecast For The Napa River At Napa. The Napa River at Napa has just about reached its peak height during the morning hours Wednesday, reaching 26.42 feet around 9:30 AM. This puts the Napa River in Moderate Flood stage. The Napa River is expected to quickly drop later today, and the river is expected to be back below flood stage around Midnight tonight.
Flood Concerns Continue. Even though the heavy rain has mainly come to an end across the region, several Flood Watches remain in effect across parts of northern and western California through the rest of the day with additional showers possible. However, river flood concerns will continue into at least Thursday as water runoff continues to funnel into local rivers.
Additional Rain Expected. An additional quarter to a half an inch of rain (with localized 1” rainfall amounts) is expected through the rest of Wednesday across parts of northern and central California before a break in the rain arrives tonight into Thursday. More rain will be possible across the region late Friday into the weekend.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
______________________________________________________________________________
By Paul Douglas
"As the days lengthen the cold doth strengthen" the old proverb goes. Yes it doth. Average temperatures begin to rise in late January, but that's climate, not weather, which is lumpy and chaotic.
A higher sun angle makes subzero temperatures more unlikely as we sail into March. A few nights of negative fun are likely early next week, but I see a fairly big shift in the pattern by the second week of March, as polar air finally lifts north and a Pacific flow dominates.
Not only is this month the snowiest February on record (by a country mile),at 38.9 inches it's the 4th snowiest month observed since 1872 in the Twin Cities. We got our snowy boasting rights back.
A quiet Thursday gives way to another burst of snow during the PM hours Friday; maybe 2-3 inches of snow to welcome the merry month of March.
A couple of subzero nights early next week give way to 20s later next week and 30s the second week of March. My hunch: Pacific air will tug the mercury into the 40s by late March. Spring is coming, and after February's snow-blitz not a moment too soon.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
THURSDAY: Peeks of sun. Quiet. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 18.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 9.
FRIDAY: 2" to 4" snow possible. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 22.
SATURDAY: Few flurries. Colder wind arrives. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 10. High: 15.
SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Feels like -20F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: -7. High: 5.
MONDAY: What March? Windblow flakes. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: -8. High: 4.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 0. High: 15.
WEDNESDAY: More sun. Less wind. Better. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 7. High: 23.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 28th
1981: Ice is out on Lake Minnetonka. Boats are enjoying the early thaw.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 28th
Average High: 34F (Record: 57F set in 1932)
Average Low: 18F (Record: -26F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: 8.0" set in 1907
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 28th
Sunrise: 6:53am
Sunset: 5:59pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 6 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~2 hour and 20 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 28th at Midnight
2.8 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Are you a morning person? If so, and you’re blessed with clear skies, the next several mornings are for you. Just look east, the direction of sunrise. You’ll find the moon sliding by three bright morning planets. From top to bottom, this planetary lineup showcases Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Wake up no later than one hour before sunrise to see the spectacle. Think photo opportunity! On the morning of February 27, 2019, the waning crescent moon closely couples up with the brilliant planet Jupiter as viewed from North America. Elsewhere around the world, the moon is not as close. From the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand – the moon shines to the west of Jupiter on February 27. For all of us, Jupiter and our companion moon will appear very bright and close enough to make waking up early more than worthwhile."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Western US once again, especially across the northern half of California. There will also be several inches of rain across the Gulf Coast States into the Mid-Atlantic, where additional flooding can't be ruled out.
________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
"NASA looks to improve space weather forecasts by tracking airglow in the atmosphere"
"NASA announced today that it has selected a new experiment for the International Space Station (ISS) to monitor space weather on a global scale. The US$42 million Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is slated to launch in August 2022 and will help scientists better understand and forecast potentially dangerous space weather events. First detected by deflecting compass needles in the early 18th century, space weather is a phenomenon that is a major concern in the modern world. Put simply, space weather is the result of the solar winds interacting with the Earth's magnetic field. This can cause magnetic storms that threaten the health of astronauts and distort navigation systems, interrupt radio communications, blank out satellites and, if severe enough, damage Earth-based electronics and crash power grids. To gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of space weather, AWE will be situated on the exterior of the ISS and be used to monitor bands of light called airglow, which appear in the Earth's atmosphere. The reason for this is that scientists suspect space weather is caused not just by solar ultraviolet radiation and solar winds hitting the magnetic field, but also by the interaction between these and the atmosphere."
"The untold story of June Bacon-Bercey, the 1st American woman to become a TV meteorologist"
"On Nov. 9, 1965, a massive power outage struck the Northeast in the heart of the evening rush hour, leaving more than 30 million people without electricity for up to 13 hours. June Bacon-Bercey was commuting home from her meteorology job at the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, where she studied the fallout patterns caused by nuclear detonation. She also was a single mom with two girls under 10 who were safe at home with a nanny in Flushing, New York, roughly 12 miles away from her Rockefeller Center office. Her No. 7 subway train was now powerless; Bacon-Bercey was not. She walked home, checking on her girls in the wee hours to make sure they were safe. Then she showered, changed and walked right back to the office, hoping to get there by 8 a.m. She arrived at 7 and worked a full day. “When her boss showed up, he was stunned to see her,” Bacon-Bercey’s daughter Dail St. Claire told AccuWeather in a telephone interview. “But that’s who she is; she was a working mom and the weather doesn’t shut down. She had important responsibilities and she was going to get them done."
See more from AccuWeather HERE:
"Carbon Emissions Are Now 10x Higher Than When The Arctic Had Crocodiles And Palm Trees"
"By the time our great-grandchildren have children of their own, we humans will likely have broken a climate record that has stood unchallenged for 56 million years. New research has found that humans are pumping nearly 10 times more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than what was emitted during Earth's last major warming event, called the Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM). If carbon emissions continue to rise in the future, mathematical models predict that within the next few hundred years, we could be facing another PETM-like event. In other words, in the near future, Earth could resemble its distant past: a time when the Arctic was free of ice, inhabited by crocodiles and dotted by palm trees. "You and I won't be here in 2159, but that's only about four generations away, "warns palaeoclimate researcher Philip Gingerich from the University of Michigan."
See more from ScienceAlert HERE: