A man registered for life as a predatory offender has been charged for a third time with rape, and Hennepin County prosecutors are pledging to use evidence against him from a previous count that they dropped two years ago in a plea deal.

Clifford L. Lea, 42, was charged last week with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a November attack at his Minneapolis home on a woman he met a few months earlier through an online dating app. Lea remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a Feb. 1 court appearance.

The latest rape allegations against Lea bear similarities to what prosecutors allege he did in 2016 to a different woman in a Hopkins apartment. However, the County Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the second-degree criminal sexual conduct count in the earlier case in exchange for a guilty plea to domestic assault, which carried a far shorter potential sentence.

Lea left prison in March of 2018 after less than two years and was placed on supervised release. In July, he met a woman through the dating app and allegedly raped her on Nov. 25 while still on supervised release.

In explaining the 2016 plea deal his office struck, County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday that the evidence supported the domestic assault charge but not the rape count.

With the surfacing of a new rape allegation, Freeman said, “there is an obvious pattern, and we will do our level best to bring this 2016 case into evidence in the current case.”

The latest charge alleges that Lea, angry that the woman had a new boyfriend, raped her, bit her on the back and choked her to the point she was about to pass out. He then threatened in a text that he would harm her family if she reported what happened, the charges continued.

In September 2016, prosecutors charged that Lea repeatedly choked the woman — as he had done in the past — tried to rape her and restrained her in handcuffs.

The 2016 charging document also revealed yet another earlier sex assault prosecution in Lea’s criminal history, and that led to him being convicted and registered for life as a predatory offender.

Court records were not available concerning Lea’s actions in that case. A spokesman for the State Court Administrator’s Office said he doesn’t have access to that case file, either because it was conducted in juvenile court or it is from another state.