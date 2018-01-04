Whether fake or real, leaning to the left or trending to the right, Twin Cities-based Life Time has scrubbed the all-news channels from its television offerings at its clubs around the country.

Gone as of the first of the year are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC on the big screens in front of various workout machines, a Life Time spokeswoman said Thursday.

USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, the local over-the-air stations and ESPN are all that remain on the visual menu of big-screen distractions while sweating off the consequences of holiday eating.

Company spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw said Life Time pulled the plug on the all-news outlets based on “many member requests received over time across the country and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

Life Time, based in Chanhassen, has 128 clubs in 36 major markets in the United States and Canada.

Members with smartphones or other devices can still tap Life Time’s Wi-Fi and pull up all-news stations or anything else they wish, Bushaw said.