MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 2-year-old boy he was babysitting in Two Rivers has been sentenced to life in prison.
David Heiden, 29, appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for sentencing Monday in the April 2019 death of Gilbert Grant II.
Judge Jenny Dietz told Heiden he would be eligible for parole after a minimum of 25 years.
WLUK-TV reports a criminal complaint says Heiden spanked the boy and violently shook him because he wouldn't go to sleep.
Also charged in the case are the boy's mother, Rena Santiago, and Bianca Bush. They both face physical abuse of a child charges for alleged abuse in the months leading up to his death.
