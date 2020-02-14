Life expectancy increased for the first time in four years in 2018, the federal government has announced, raising hopes that a key measure of the nation’s health finally is stabilizing after a rare and troubling decline that was driven by a surge in drug overdoses.

The increase in life expectancy was small — just over a month — and demographers cautioned that it was too early to tell if the pattern would continue.

“It’s good news, but we don’t know yet if it’s the beginning of a new trend,” said Elizabeth Arias, a demographer at the National Center for Health Statistics, which released the report.

Life expectancy at birth rose to 78.7 years in 2018 from 78.6 in 2017. It peaked at 78.9 in 2014, but has fallen or been flat since then. Improvements in cancer mortality rates represented the single largest share of the life expectancy gain in 2018, about 30%.

Next came the decline in so-called unintentional injuries, which include deaths from car accidents and drug overdoses. That category accounted for about 25% of the gain, a change that was driven almost entirely by a decline in drug deaths, Arias said.

Despite this good news, the United States lags far behind most European countries in life expectancy. John Haaga, a demographer who retired from the National Institute on Aging in December, said that when he first started his job in 2004, life expectancy in the United States was about equal to that of Portugal, a much poorer country. Over his career, Portugal gained four years while the United States gained only one.