CAIRO — Authorities in eastern Libya say they have taken into custody suspects in the 2013 killing of a U.S. chemistry teacher in Benghazi.

The self-styled Libyan National Army said on social media on Thursday that "those who took part in this crime" — the killing of teacher Ronnie Smith — "are in custody."

There was no further information on the number of suspects or their identities.

Smith taught at Benghazi's International School. The U.S. State Department at the time said he was killed while jogging, while Libyan security officials said he was shot near the compound where U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans were killed by Islamic militants a year earlier.

Libya has been plagued with lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.