CAIRO — Libya's coast guard says it has rescued 96 Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says Wednesday a rubber boat carrying the migrants, mostly from Africa, stopped Tuesday off the coast of the western town of Khoms.
He says the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were taken to a refugee camp in the town.
Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos following the 2011 uprising.
Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.
