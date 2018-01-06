BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan navy spokesman says at least 25 migrants have drowned off the North African nation's coast while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Brig. Gen. Ayoub Qassim says the migrants' boat capsized and sank in international waters and that the Libyan navy did not have the resources to rush to their rescue.

Qassim told The Associated Press on Saturday that the boat sailed off Garbouli, east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, with more than 100 people on board. He speculated that bad weather conditions may have caused the boat to capsize.

Chaos and lawlessness since a popular uprising turned into civil war in 2011 have turned Libya into a major transit point for migrants from the Middle East and Africa seeking to reach Europe.