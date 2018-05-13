BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya's navy says it has rescued 180 African and Arab migrants headed to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
Navy spokesman Ayoub Jassem says the migrants were mostly men form Syria, Egypt and the Comoros Islands who were picked up in waters near Qura, a town near the capital Tripoli.
Authorities have transferred the group to Tripoli's naval base where they were given humanitarian and medical assistance before being handed over to Libya's Immigration Control Agency.
Libya is a frequent departure point to Europe for migrants fleeing poverty and conflicts in Africa and the Middle East. Hundreds more were rescued last week.
