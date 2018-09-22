BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan authorities say the latest bout of fighting between rival militias in the capital Tripoli has left 10 people dead.
In a statement Saturday, the medical authorities said 59 people were also wounded when fighting erupted the previous day, taking the death toll to 106 since armed conflict first began there late last month. Friday's fighting further strained a cease-fire that has been in force since Sept. 4.
They said a total of 18 people remain missing.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to his death. It's governed by rival authorities, based in Tripoli and the country's east, each backed by an array of militias.
