CAIRO — Libya's eastern parliament has denounced a maritime and security cooperation deal concluded by the Tripoli-based U.N.-backed government and Turkey.

The parliament's Foreign and International Cooperation Committee issued a statement on Thursday dismissing the deal reached the previous day between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in Istanbul as "a flagrant breach" of Libya's security and sovereignty.

This parliament is allied with the Libyan National Army, which had launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from Sarraj's government.

Since 2015, Libya has been divided between two competing governments, in the east based in Benghazi and in the west in Tripoli. While the LNA and the eastern government enjoy the support of France, Russia and Key Arab countries, the Tripoli-based government is backed by Italy, Turkey and Qatar.