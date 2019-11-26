– Eight suspected ISIS members were captured in this scarred city in recent weeks, Libyan commanders say. Militant sleeper cells, they say, lurk in some neighborhoods.

Other militants have set up desert camps to the south, where ISIS reportedly hides fighters and weaponry, as Libyan militias that once worked closely with U.S. counterterrorism forces on the ground no longer patrol the area.

These are signs of how the expanding civil war in Libya has created a potential opening for ISIS to revive itself in the country, according to Libyan commanders and Western officials.

Today, the militias that targeted ISIS are themselves targets of airstrikes by the forces of eastern warlord Khalifa Hifter, who is seeking to oust the United Nations-installed government.

The small contingent of U.S. troops that coordinated with the militias left Libya months ago.

"We used to have eyes in the south," said Brig Gen. Nas Abdullah, the top military commander in Sirte. "Now we can't go out there. The planes will bomb us."

A woman walks in the Giza neighborhood of Sirte, which was heavily damaged during fighting against Islamic State militants. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Lorenzo Tugnoli

Since Hifter launched his offensive on the capital ,Tripoli, in April, the militants have staged nine attacks, mostly in the south, said U.S. military officials. These included one that killed nine in the city of Sabha and another that targeted an oil field, killing three. In June, ISIS asserted responsibility for two bombings that injured 18 in the eastern city of Derna, the group's first attack in the city since 2016.

Those attacks triggered four U.S. drone strikes in September, targeting ISIS positions in the southern desert, including two attacks on the oasis town of Murzuq, about 600 miles south of Tripoli. Social media reports in Libya suggested that one of the strike's targets was Malik Khazmi, a prominent ISIS recruiter. The airstrikes marked a resumption of attacks on ISIS after a 10-month pause.

The strikes killed 43 militants, roughly a third of the ISIS forces, according to the U.S. military. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking last month to a small group of reporters on the condition of anonymity, described the attacks as a "pretty significant degradation" of the militants' capabilities.

The U.S. military estimates there are now about 100 ISIS fighters in Libya.

But the official, as well as others interviewed, cautioned that the ISIS branch remains capable of taking advantage of the current power vacuum. "There is concern that as this conflict goes on, the ability of ISIS and al-Qaida to regroup is going to grow," said a Western official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Nobody is under any illusion that we're out of the woods in Libya yet on the counter­terrorism front."

After the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a U.S. military strike in Syria last month, even more attention has turned to the status of the group's affiliates around the world.

At its height, ISIS had as many as 5,000 fighters in the country and controlled more than 125 miles of the coastline.

Sirte was an extension of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate.