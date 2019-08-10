CAIRO — Libya's U.N.-supported government says it has accepted a cease-fire proposed by the U.N. aimed at halting combat in the capital, Tripoli, during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have been fighting since April against a military offensive to take the capital by the self-styled Libyan National Army.
A spokesman for LNA did not answer phone calls seeking comment Saturday.
The U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, had proposed a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday, which begins Sunday.
Fighting for Tripoli has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and has displaced more than 100,000 civilians.
