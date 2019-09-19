NEW YORK — Liberty guard Asia Durr underwent hip surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.
Durr, a rookie guard selected second overall by New York in this year's draft, missed 16 games with a groin injury. She started in 15 of her 18 games played, averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Jason Snibbe in Los Angeles. Durr is expected to make a full recovery.
"We are confident that the procedure will get Asia back on the court and ensure that she is healthy for next season and the long career that lies ahead of her," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said.
New York won the draft lottery Tuesday night and will have the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.
