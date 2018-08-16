ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is expected to give details about why he's jumping in a race to unseat New Mexico's junior U.S. senator.

Johnson, who served two terms as governor, is scheduled Thursday to speak to reporters in Albuquerque on his decision to join the race and how he would represent a state dependent on three military bases and two national labs.

Democrats saw his most recent presidential run, with currents of social liberalism, as a bane to their party.

Elected and re-elected governor as a Republican, Johnson stayed true to a small-government philosophy while vetoing more than 700 bills.

His open advocacy for legalized marijuana broke mainstream 1990s political taboos and made him a national curiosity.