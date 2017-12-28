MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberians are waiting for the release of the first provisional results Thursday of this week's runoff presidential election.
Former international football star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai are vying to replace Africa's first female head of state, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
This is the first time in more than 70 years the nation founded by freed American slaves will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.
Results of Tuesday's runoff will be announced progressively, though the elections commission has two weeks to give final results.
