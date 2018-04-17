MADISON, Wis. — Liberal talk radio host Mike Crute says he is running for governor as a Democrat.

Crute announced the bid Tuesday on his Devil's Advocates radio show.

Crute joins a crowded field of more than a dozen announced candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Crute says anyone who doesn't take him seriously "do so at their own peril."

Crute says, "You've never seen bold like I'm about to bring down on the state of Wisconsin."

Other Democrats running include state Superintendent Tony Evers, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, state Rep. Dana Wachs of Eau Claire and former state Rep. Kelda Roys of Madison.

Also running are Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, statewide firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell, former state party Chairman Matt Flynn and political activist Mike McCabe.

The Democratic primary is Aug. 14.