Liane Russell, a refugee of Nazi Europe who became one of the most distinguished female scientists of her era, built a colony of more than 200,000 laboratory mice that she used to demonstrate the importance of protecting embryos from X-rays and other forms of radiation.

Russell, who died July 20 at age 95, spent the early years of her life in Vienna, where her father was a chemical engineer and her mother was a voice teacher. Her parents, according to a family tribute, cultivated her “inquiring mind, treated her as a rational being, and convinced her that girls could do anything boys could.”

Russell’s family, which was of Jewish heritage, managed to escape Austria after its annexation by Nazi Germany in 1938, but only by relinquishing their home, her father’s company and their belongings. They fled to Belgium, then to England and settled in the United States, where Russell pursued her scientific studies and career.

In 1947, she and her husband, scientist William Russell, joined what became the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Both had doctorates in zoology and specialized in genetics. Together they built the “Mouse House,” as their colony of laboratory mice was known, with the goal of using mice to better understand the effect of radiation on living things and particularly mammals.

It was a matter of pressing concern at the time: Two years earlier, the United States had ended World War II by dropping atomic bombs — produced through the Manhattan Project conducted at Oak Ridge — on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With the onset of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, the threat of nuclear war loomed, and along with it fears about the health effects of nuclear fallout.

Redefining what we know about development

Russell’s research produced findings with relevance far beyond such cataclysmic eventualities. She became known chiefly for her research showing that radiation, such as from X-rays, harms embryos, particularly in their early stages of development. Because of her work — as any female patient who has ever sat in a dentist’s chair can attest — women of childbearing age are routinely asked whether they might be pregnant before they are X-rayed.

Russell and her husband studied generations of mice, which are useful for research because of their genetic similarity to humans. “I irradiated mouse embryos in different stages of development,” she recalled, “and I ended up producing baby mice with strange abnormalities, such as misshapen legs, toes fused together or kinky tails.”

According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Russell “discovered that there were critical moments in the mouse embryo’s development. For example, the mouse embryo will develop arms on day eleven. Another example is that abnormalities do not show up until after day four of mouse embryonic development.” Such abnormalities arise as a result of a process known as teratogenesis.

Discoveries that moved from the lab to our lives

Russell concluded that human embryos were most sensitive to the ill effects of radiation during the first seven weeks of development. This window presented a particular danger for the many women who do not learn until after that point that they are pregnant, and led to the recommendation that women of childbearing age receive nonemergency X-rays only in the two weeks after their menstrual period, when pregnancy is least likely.

Because they upset existing practices, those 1952 recommendations “brought the wrath of radiologists down upon our heads, and unleashed a series of letters to the editor,” Russell later recalled, according to the Oak Ridge laboratory. “Before long, however, the so-called 14-day (sometimes 10-day) rule became internationally accepted in radiological practice.”

By observing the manifestation of mutations in male or female mice, Russell also drew the conclusion that male mice carried the Y chromosome.

“For her outstanding contributions to genetics and radiation biology, including her discovery of the chromosomal basis for sex determination in mammals and her contributions to our knowledge of the effects of radiation on the developing embryo and fetus,” Russell was awarded a $100,000 Enrico Fermi Award from the Energy Department in 1994. “Her findings,” the citation said, “have been the benchmark for the study of mutations in mammals and genetic risk assessment worldwide.”

Russell and her husband were prominent conservationists and were both inducted into the National Academy of Sciences. In 2013, Oak Ridge National Laboratory created the Liane B. Russell Distinguished Early Career Fellowship to assist young researchers, particularly women and minorities. “In my life, I was very fortunate in being given opportunities to pursue my own ideas in exciting research areas,” she said at the time. “But this is, sadly, not the case for many young women hoping for scientific careers.”