ANTALYA, Turkey — Li Haotong shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday in the Turkish Airlines Open to take a three-shot lead over defending champion Justin Rose and Alexander Levy into the final round.
Li had a 17-under 196 total at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort. The Chinese player eagled the par-4 10th and had six birdies — all on the first 12 holes. He won the Dubai Desert Classic in January for his second European Tour title.
The second-ranked Rose had a 69, and Levy shot 66. Rose would return to No. 1 in the world with a victory.
Thorbjorn Olesen was four strokes back after a 69. Danny Willett (69) and Sam Horsfield (68) were 12 under, and Thomas Aiken (66) and Tommy Fleetwood (68) were another shot back.
