Lexington Avenue in St. Paul will undergo resurfacing this week, and it's a road that motorists will likely want to avoid.

Crews will be working on the stretch of Lexington between University and James avenues.

"Please use alternate routes when possible," reads a statement from the Ramsey County Public Works reads.

Major cross streets will remain open throughout construction, including Marshall, Selby, Summit, Grand, St. Clair and Jefferson avenues. At times portions of Lexington Parkway will be closed.

Here is the schedule

Tuesday: Removal of current layer of pavement between University Avenue and Interstate 94.

Wednesday: Removal of current layer of pavement between Interstate 94 and Marshall Avenue. The eastbound ramps to and from I-94 and Concordia Avenue (that's the street running parallel to I-94 on the south side) will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Motorists will be detoured to Dale Street.

Lexington Avenue will be closed between I-94 and Marshall. Traffic will be detoured via Hamline and Marshall avenues. Concordia Avenue will be closed between Hamline Avenue and Oxford Street.

Thursday: The segment between University Avenue and I-94 will be repaved. Southbound Lexington Avenue will be closed from Marshall Avenue to Summit Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via Marshall, Hamline and Summit avenues.

Friday: Pavement will be removed between Summit Avenue and James Avenue. Lane closures will be in place.

Work also will extend into next week, the public works department said.