CHICAGO — Lexi Held had 21 points and six steals, Kelly Campbell had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 15 DePaul beat Seton Hall 85-68 on Friday night.

Sonya Morris added 18 points for the Blue Demons (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Chante Stonewall scored 16 points and Deja Church had 13 points.

DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held's layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

The Pirates (10-6, 3-2) led 18-10 in the first quarter. The Blue Demons tied it at 22 before the end of the period and took the lead for good on Held's 3-pointer that made it 25-24 early in the second.

Barbara Johnson led Seton Hall with 17 points. Alexis Lewis added 12 points and Desiree Elmore 11.