CHESTER, Pa. — Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and the Colorado Rapids tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.
Colorado (2-9-3) got points in a third straight game following an 11-game winless start. Philadelphia (7-4-4) has only lost once in its last eight home games, staying within a point of Eastern Conference leader D.C. United.
Sergio Santos gave Philadelphia the lead in the 26th minute by running past the defense for Jamiro Monteiro's toe poke and rolling it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Santana's 3 hits, 5 RBIs power Indians past Red Sox 14-9
Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Twins
Twins-Tampa Bay series preview
The Twins (37-17) lead MLB with a .685 winning percentage and 20 victories in May while the Rays are 33-19, second in the AL East.
Wild
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece
Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.
Twins
Harper leads homer-happy Phillies past Cardinals 11-4
Bryce Harper hit his 10th homer , his 200th career double and drove in four before fouling a ball off his foot and exiting in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 following a rain delay Wednesday night.
Gophers
Minnesota's Coffey to skip senior season, stay in draft pool
Minnesota scoring leader Amir Coffey will skip his senior season and stay in the NBA draft pool.