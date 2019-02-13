SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lewis Drug says it has purchased pharmacy assets from Shopko Stores in six communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
The company said Wednesday it bought prescription files and records from Shopko pharmacies in Madison, Mitchell and Sisseton, South Dakota; Luverne and St. James, Minnesota and Ida Grove, Iowa.
Lewis Drug currently operates in four of the communities and is in the process of opening new locations in Sisseton and St. James. Lewis Drug is also opening a new location in Aberdeen, South Dakota where Shopko ended pharmacy operations in January.
Once the new locations are opened, Lewis Drug will operate 58 pharmacies in the three states.
