Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen, GOP congressmen facing two of the most competitive races in the country, defended their records in Congress in lively back-to-back debates Friday.

In one of their final debates before the Nov. 6 election, the candidates clashed on Twin Cities Public Television’s “Almanac” over issues ranging from health care to taxes.

The Republican incumbents are fighting for re-election in their suburban districts, which have become two of the Democrats’ top targets to flip this year, drawing intense national attention and a barrage of political TV ads.

Lewis, a first-term congressman from Woodbury who represents the Second Congressional District, and Paulsen, a five-term congressman from Eden Prairie who represents the Third, both touted the federal tax cut bill.

But Dean Phillips and Angie Craig argued that the Republicans haven’t done enough to represent their suburban constituents, zeroing in on their voting records.

“You had two years to get health care fixed. You failed,” Craig told Lewis. “Your time is up.”

Rep. Jason Lewis and Democratic challenger Angie Craig debate on Almanac.

Craig, a former health care executive from Eagan who is running a rematch against Lewis after losing to him in 2016 by a slim margin, was critical of Lewis’ votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and enact a tax code overhaul that she described as a giveaway to big corporations, adding that she wouldn’t support corporate tax cuts.

“I think this has been a great success,” Lewis said of the tax bill.

“Almanac” co-anchor Cathy Wurzer asked Lewis about a CNN story released Friday that said he once mocked women who were traumatized by unwanted sexual advances, according to CNN’s review of his former radio show. Throughout the campaign, Lewis has been blasted for controversial comments he made about women and minorities in his previous career as a conservative talk radio host.

Lewis didn’t directly respond during the debate to the CNN article, though he said his radio career has been “the gift that keeps giving” in the campaign. Instead, he brought up the Supreme Court confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh and said sexual assault laws need to be redefined to prevent people from being wrongfully accused.

Claiming independence

Lewis and Paulsen have both painted themselves as independent voices in Congress, though Lewis has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, appearing by Trump’s side at his latest Minnesota rally, while Paulsen has tried to distance himself from Trump, skipping his rallies and highlighting how he’s disagreed with the administration in his first TV ad.

But Phillips said he thinks Paulsen hasn’t stood up to his party, instead he’s voted 98 percent of the time with Trump. Phillips, a first-time political candidate and businessman from Deephaven, also accused Paulsen of not being accessible to voters, pointing out he didn’t have a town hall meeting for seven years.

“I think it’s a core responsibility and duty,” Phillips said, mentioning that he’s traveled the district in what he’s dubbed his “Government Repair Truck.” He said Paulsen is running one of the “most dishonest congressional campaigns. … I find it appalling.”

Paulsen listed off the public events he has done and called Phillips as a millionaire with “two multimillion-dollar mansions” who is self-funding his campaign. Paulsen, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, also defended his voting record.

“Now we’ve seen such strong economic growth,” Paulsen said of the tax cut.

The result of the Nov. 6 election in the Second and Third Districts will be widely watched and could be key in either allowing the Republicans to hold onto control of the House or flip it to the Democrats.

In 2016, Craig lost to Lewis by less than 7,000 votes. Trump won the Second District, which encompasses the southeastern Twin Cities suburbs, by a bit more than 1 percentage point, but 9 percent of voters selected someone other than Trump or his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The Third District, which spans Bloomington to Coon Rapids, has elected Republicans to Congress since 1961, but Barack Obama and Clinton won the district in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

Now, Lewis and Paulsen are among a group of vulnerable Republicans in the midterm election, which are predicted to flip to Democratic seats.

The Cook Political Report rated the Second and Third districts a “tossup” earlier this year, but have moved both races into the “lean Democratic” category now.

As a result, TV ads are heating up in the final weeks of the election cycle. Between Paulsen and Phillips and outside spending, the Third District has drawn the biggest spending in TV ads in the state and has become the most expensive congressional race in Minnesota, with more than $16 million being spent so far, according to campaign finance reports. About $11.9 million has been spent by Lewis, Craig and outside groups in the Second District.

Rep. Erik Paulsen and challenger Dean Phillips debate on Almanac.





