WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chris Lewis had 15 points and eight rebounds and Harvard beat Howard 60-55 on Sunday.
Mason Forbes had 13 points and four blocks for Harvard (8-4). Noah Kirkwood added seven rebounds. Christian Juzang had seven rebounds for the visitors.
Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-11). Nate Garvey added 16 points. Zion Cousins had seven rebounds.
Harvard takes on Cal on the road next Sunday. Howard plays Penn at home next Monday.
