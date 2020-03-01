– Royce Lewis hit his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot off Rays righthander Joe Ryan, but the Twins managed no other offense against seven Rays relievers, and lost their second straight Grapefruit League game, 8-2 at breezy Charlotte Sports Park.

Kenta Maeda surrendered a home run to Tampa Bay infielder Joey Wendle in his second start for the Twins, an outing that included two unearned runs due to back-to-back errors by Twins outfielder Brent Rooker and first baseman Miguel Sano.

Jhoulys Chacin allowed four runs on a walk and three hits, including a three-run blast by Rays catcher Mike Zunino.