SAO PAULO — Five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he will stay as hungry for victories as the talented young drivers that will challenge him next season.
The 33-year-old Mercedes driver won this year's title at the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago, but he says he will strive to win at Interlagos on Sunday and beyond.
Hamilton says he sees a bit of himself in 21-year-old Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and 22-year-old Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly, but trusts his experience will make the difference.
Interlagos will host the penultimate race of the F1 season this weekend.
