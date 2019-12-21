WASHINGTON — Chris Lewis had a season-high 22 points as Harvard got past George Washington 88-75 on Saturday.
Lewis hit 10 of 13 shots.
Noah Kirkwood had 16 points and six rebounds for Harvard (7-4). Rio Haskett added 14 points. Robert Baker had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the visitors.
Armel Potter had 22 points and 10 assists for the Colonials (5-6). Jamison Battle added 18 points and Maceo Jack had 14 points.
Harvard matches up against Howard on the road on Sunday. George Washington faces Longwood at home next Saturday.
Gophers
Betley, Matz send Penn past D-III level Widener 105-57
Ryan Betley scored 20 points and Max Martz scored 19 with five 3-pointers and Pennsylvania beat Division III-member Widener 105-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a reminder of his career milestone when his players started pouring water on him during his postgame speech in the locker room.
Gophers
Mahoney scores 23 as Boston University tops UMass-Lowell
Max Mahoney had 23 points as Boston University beat UMass-Lowell 74-62 on Saturday.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball team tops Lehigh for 10th straight win
Despite a rather sloppy second quarter, the Gophers topped the Minnesotan-laden Mountain Hawks 77-49.
Gophers
No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels' 3-pointer
Jermaine Samuels spotted up, let the ball fly and -- bang -- the 3-pointer swished, and some 20,000 delirious Villanova fans shook the arena. With time running out, the game on the line, Samuels was fearless.