ANTALYA, Turkey — Tom Lewis and Matthias Schwab shared a one-shot lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday.
Lewis and Schwab both carded 7-under 65 to lead by one shot David Lipsky, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren.
Schwab was a fast starter with an eagle and three birdies on the front nine, while Lewis finished his round strongly with six birdies on the last seven holes.
Justin Rose is one of six players on 5 under as he chases a third successive title in the European Tour event. Rose finished with three birdies after a mixed round which also included an eagle and two bogeys.
