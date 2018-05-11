MOSCOW — Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny are set to make their World Cup debuts after being included in Poland's preliminary squad.

Poland has named 35 players in its squad as it prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 2006.

That long absence means that Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski has been able to amass a record 52 goals in his 93 games for Poland without ever playing in a World Cup tournament.

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, Monaco defender Kamil Glik and veteran midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski are also in the preliminary squad, which must be cut to a final 23 players by June 4.

Poland has pre-tournament friendlies with Chile on June 8 and Lithuania four days later.

At the World Cup, Poland plays Senegal, Colombia and Japan in Group H.