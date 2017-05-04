Minneapolis mayoral candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds said she will host a rally Thursday at City Hall to “call out the dysfunction” there and make a special announcement.

“I am fed up with the bickering between Chief Janeé Harteau and Mayor Betsy Hodges over key decisions being made that impact Northside residents and police-community relations,” Levy-Pounds said in a statement released late Wednesday night. “The current breakdown in communications that the public is witnessing is emblematic of the issues that were present during the occupation of the Fourth Precinct, following the death of Jamar Clark at the hands of Minneapolis police.”

The “bickering” she’s referring to is the fallout over the appointment of Lt. John Delmonico as inspector of the Fourth Precinct, and Hodges’ rejection of that appointment.

Levy-Pounds, a civil rights attorney, said the problems in Minneapolis of racial equity, affordable housing, criminal justice disparities and joblessness require new leadership.

Other candidates for mayor have criticized the handling of the Delmonico appointment.

State Rep. Raymond Dehn issued a measured statement on Monday saying “the lack of transparency — and deliberate misrepresentation of facts — in the appointment of Inspector Delmonico do nothing but continue to further the chasm of distrust between elected leaders and Northsiders.”

Tom Hoch, on Facebook, called the Delmonico fallout “a toxic mix of inexperience and political expediency.”

Levy-Pounds said she will appear with several other speakers at the City Hall rotunda to “deliver a stirring ‘State of the City’ address from the people’s perspective.”

Delmonico withdrew his name from consideration for the Fourth Precinct inspector job on Monday.

Hodges and Harteau met on Tuesday, but said they have no timeline for a new appointment. The current Fourth Precinct inspector, Mike Kjos, will remain in his job until the end of the summer.

Twitter: @adambelz