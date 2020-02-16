PHOENIX — Alessandro Lever posted 15 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Chicago State 71-47 on Saturday night.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (12-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Carlos Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds.
Amir Gholizadeh had 18 points for the Cougars (4-23, 0-12). Chicago State has lost 17 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the nation.
The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Jan. 16. Grand Canyon matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.
Justin Hopkins scored 11 of his career-high 23 points in the final eight minutes as Texas Southern rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Jackson State 77-74 on Saturday night.