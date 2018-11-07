You might have forgotten this because it feels like it was 14 twists and turns ago in the Jimmy Butler saga, but one of the more quirky plot points in this whole affair was the way Butler — while hoping the Wolves would trade him and ostensibly still recovering from offseason hand surgery — worked out on multiple occasions at local Twin Cities Life Time fitness facilities while his teammates went through training camp practices.

Well, if there’s another standoff between team and player that’s equal to the Wolves/Butler situation, it’s between running back Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers.

Bell, who has been holding out in hopes of landing a more lucrative contract, must report to the team by Tuesday if he is going to play this. There are no indications that’s close to happening.

But Bell has been spotted in the Pittsburgh area, working out at … L.A. Fitness. He was even playing basketball!

If the script is going to be continued, Bell now needs to make a profanity-laced return to practice, do a staged ESPN interview and then return for select games with the Steelers this season.