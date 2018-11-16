The inherent cruelty of any semifinal game is that the remaining teams are convinced they're title-worthy, and half of them are sent packing. Eleven-time state champion Eden Prairie rarely is among them, and Collin Penn's exuberance after a first-down run (above) helped the Eagles dispatch Blaine in Class 6A. SMB, Caledonia and Spring Grove also advanced. Coverage on C6
prep football state tournament
semifinals at u.s. bank stadium
THURSDAY's results
CLASS 6A
Eden Prairie 34
Blaine 14
CLASS 4A
SMB 23
Waseca 15
CLASS 2A
Caledonia 40
Paynesville Area 6
nine-man
Spring Grove 48
Cromwell-Wright 12
friday's schedule
CLASS 6A
Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Elk River vs. Owatonna, 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
St. Paul Johnson vs. Willmar, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Barnesville vs. Mpls. North, 11:30 a.m.
nine-man
Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Mountain Lake Area, 9 a.m.