The inherent cruelty of any semifinal game is that the remaining teams are convinced they're title-worthy, and half of them are sent packing. Eleven-time state champion Eden Prairie rarely is among them, and Collin Penn's exuberance after a first-down run (above) helped the Eagles dispatch Blaine in Class 6A. SMB, Caledonia and Spring Grove also advanced. Coverage on C6 prep football state tournament semifinals at u.s. bank stadium THURSDAY's results CLASS 6A Eden Prairie 34 Blaine 14 CLASS 4A SMB 23 Waseca 15 CLASS 2A Caledonia 40 Paynesville Area 6 nine-man Spring Grove 48 Cromwell-Wright 12 friday's schedule CLASS 6A Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m. CLASS 5A Elk River vs. Owatonna, 2 p.m. CLASS 4A St. Paul Johnson vs. Willmar, 4:30 p.m. CLASS 2A Barnesville vs. Mpls. North, 11:30 a.m. nine-man Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Mountain Lake Area, 9 a.m.

