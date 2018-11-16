The inherent cruelty of any semifinal game is that the remaining teams are convinced they're title-worthy, and half of them are sent packing. Eleven-time state champion Eden Prairie rarely is among them, and Collin Penn's exuberance after a first-down run (above) helped the Eagles dispatch Blaine in Class 6A. SMB, Caledonia and Spring Grove also advanced. Coverage on C6

prep football state tournament

semifinals at u.s. bank stadium

THURSDAY's results

CLASS 6A

Eden Prairie 34

Blaine 14

CLASS 4A

SMB 23

Waseca 15

CLASS 2A

Caledonia 40

Paynesville Area 6

nine-man

Spring Grove 48

Cromwell-Wright 12

friday's schedule

CLASS 6A

Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Elk River vs. Owatonna, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

St. Paul Johnson vs. Willmar, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Barnesville vs. Mpls. North, 11:30 a.m.

nine-man

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Mountain Lake Area, 9 a.m.