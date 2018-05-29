The Federal Aviation Administration’s Minneapolis office was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a letter that contained a suspicious substance was found.

Four people were hospitalized as a precaution, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said in a statement.

Several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were investigating what the substance was, she said. The FAA is cooperating with that inquiry.

Cory said the office, at 6020 S. 28th Av., houses employees involved in aircraft certification, security, pilot licensure and regulatory compliance, as well as airline and airport regulatory compliance.

“Air traffic control functions are not located in this building and have not been affected,” the statement read. Few other details have been released.

Cory did not know how many workers were evacuated. No one was at the building late Tuesday afternoon.

Several news reports said the letter was found early Tuesday afternoon.

Tim Burke, spokesman for Allina Health EMS, confirmed that four people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center on Tuesday, adding that he had no further information.