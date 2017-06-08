One of the alleged delicacies sold at Safeco Field in Seattle is toasted grasshoppers. Someone brought them into the Twins clubhouse before Wednesday's game.
Here's what happened when the Twins tried to cajole bullpen coach Eddie Guardado into eating one.
"It's like you're eating a sunflower seed," said pitcher Kyle Gibson.
Phil Miller recorded the excitement:
In case you're wondering (or at the Twins-Mariners game tonight), the toasted grasshopper are for sale in an outfield concession area at Safeco for $4 a serving.
For more about them, click here.
