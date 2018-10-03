After two seasons, the Wild is ditching "Let's Go Crazy" as the song played after goals.

The team paid tribute to Prince by playing the song after goals during its final playoff game of the 2015-16 season, and season-ticket holders liked it enough that they voted to permanently change to "Let's Go Crazy" from Joe Satriani's "Crowd Chant," which had been the goal song for a decade.

But fans surveyed this offseason favored another switch, according to a letter emailed to season ticket holders. The Wild will either go back to "Crowd Chant" or roll with "Glass House" by Kaleo.

The Wild scored the most goals in franchise history (266) when it went with Prince two years ago, and it had the second most in franchise history (253) last season.

Bit I'd say the smart money is on a return to "Crowd Chant" because of familiarity — and because fans never had a chance to get tired of it because they rarely heard it.

