Photo originally published Aug. 8, 1978

Few films have such a rabid following as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The movie had been out three years when a reporter for the Minneapolis Star joined hundreds of fans for a midnight showing at the Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis. The theater has long held late-night showings of cult classics, and at the time, "Rocky Horror" was at the top of the list. But the film wasn't for everyone.

"For the traditional moviegoer, the film can be a little disconcerting," wrote Caroline Young. "But for 'Rocky Horror' fans, it's pure pleasure."

And how. Fans were dressed as characters from the film — from fishnet stockings and garter belts to capes and purple lipstick — and the regulars came ready to shout out lines from the film and hurl toast and rice toward the air. All in good fun, of course.

If you've never experienced "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," the Uptown is still there for you, more than 40 years later with midnight showings, just not as frequently. Check the schedule at landmarktheatres.com.

Nicole Hvidsten