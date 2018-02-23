Come to think of it, Simba always looked a little awkward on ice.

After three-plus decades of Disney on Ice, the house that Mickey built finally has a gazillion-dollar property that makes perfect sense for strapping on figure skates and singing two hours’ worth of show tunes.

For the first time in what seems like forever, “Frozen” is getting the full Disney on Ice treatment at Target Center Feb. 28 through March 4.

Anna and Elsa in Disney on Ice presents “Frozen.”

Minnesota audiences got a preview last year when Disney on Ice came through the Twin Cities with a show featuring the Mouse House’s entire lineup of characters. The “Frozen” portion stole the show. Lemme tell ya, when the opening melody of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” hit the arena’s speakers, every preschooler at Target Center lost their collective minds. Lost. Their. Minds.

What to expect: Lots of twizzles. Some pyro. Kristoff does a back flip (on skates!). And Elsa and Anna’s big numbers sound even bigger when streaking across a rink of ice. Much of the 2013 movie’s story line will be retold, from Elsa using her powers to freeze Arendelle to the two sisters finding out that love is an open door — and finally reuniting to save their kingdom.

In the production, reindeer really are better than people, as Sven’s massive costume takes two skaters (one for the front legs and another for the hindquarters). And you should definitely warn your very young children that, yes, there’s a snow monster. And he’s no fixer-upper — he’s huge.

Guest stars: As with most Disney on Ice productions, Mickey and Minnie act as hosts, narrating the “Frozen” tale. That’s right, it’s like storytime, but with several thousand people in a chilly arena. Also, a few more characters from Disney/Pixar’s roster will make guest appearances (maybe Simba?).

Random parental thought: I took my 2-year-old to last year’s Disney on Ice show. The “Frozen” sequences, which closed the show and were allotted the most ice time, got the biggest ovation. The best part was the curtain call, when all the Disney princesses and princes (Belle and the Beast, Jasmine and Aladdin, etc.) returned to take a final bow. They paired up and stood across from each other, then welcomed Anna and Elsa out to center ice. It was hard not to notice that Disney’s biggest hit has turned the whole princess-prince paradigm on its head. Here were two heroic women (who didn’t need a lame prince), and now they’re the stars of the entire Disney canon.

It’s so cool that it almost makes up for the fact that your kid will probably force you to shell out $25 for a light-up wand at the merch table. My advice: Just give in, and you know, let it go.